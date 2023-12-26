Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 15th

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

EFN opened at C$21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. The stock has a market cap of C$8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$17.00 and a 12 month high of C$22.37.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of C$333.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$324.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4401821 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.00.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total transaction of C$167,826.62. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,589 shares of company stock worth $1,461,156. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

