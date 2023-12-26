Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP stock opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

