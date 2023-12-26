Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $712,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Baker Chad R grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 33,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $156.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.76. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.