Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Employers were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Employers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Employers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Employers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Employers had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

