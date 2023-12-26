Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,588,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,338 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $244.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.56. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $251.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

