Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $353.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.51 and a 12-month high of $357.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,038 shares of company stock valued at $196,072,370 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

