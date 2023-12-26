Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.5% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth increased its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

