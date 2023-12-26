Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth increased its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $230.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.11.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.