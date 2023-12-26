Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

XOM stock opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

