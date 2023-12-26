Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Decreased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

