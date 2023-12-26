Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13.

Farmland Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 266.7%.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $614.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Farmland Partners

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmland Partners

In other news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman purchased 31,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,616.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman bought 66,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $678,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,264,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,963,000.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul A. Pittman bought 31,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $319,483.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,616.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.