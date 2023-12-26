Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE FIS opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

