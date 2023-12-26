Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 434.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after buying an additional 928,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.29 and a 200-day moving average of $445.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $378.15 and a 1 year high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

