Filecoin Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $255.10 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00013178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,004,218 coins and its circulating supply is 485,594,912 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

