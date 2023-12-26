Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 326 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRK

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.