Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $488.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

