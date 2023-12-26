First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

