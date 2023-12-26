First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,388 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $80.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.