First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,052,000 after purchasing an additional 255,830 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $59.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

