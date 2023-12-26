Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 918 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

