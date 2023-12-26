Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 228 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $5,779,746.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,928,660.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $255.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.88. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,260.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

