Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,625 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.07.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,589.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,449.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,324.33. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

