Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,416 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

QYLD opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.