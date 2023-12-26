Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

