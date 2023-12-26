Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

