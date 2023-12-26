Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $176.95 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

