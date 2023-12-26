Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $598.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $586.14 and its 200-day moving average is $542.15. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.