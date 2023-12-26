Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 21,809 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $269,394,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after buying an additional 5,361,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

