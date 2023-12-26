Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,837 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VDE opened at $118.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

