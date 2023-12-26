Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

MDLZ stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

