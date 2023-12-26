Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

