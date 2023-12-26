Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 1,586 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 10.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

DEO stock opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average is $159.38. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

