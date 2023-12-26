Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 415 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.