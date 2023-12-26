Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 922 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of FCX opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

