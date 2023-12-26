Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $300,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 679,156 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

