Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 108.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

