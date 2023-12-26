Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $311.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $311.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.03 and a 200-day moving average of $265.38.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.11.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

