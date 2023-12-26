Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $912,000 Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 180.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $219.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $179.27 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.72. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.