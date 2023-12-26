Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 39.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after buying an additional 47,709 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

