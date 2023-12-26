Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $699,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

