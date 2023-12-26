Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

UPS opened at $158.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

