Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

