Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 172 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $570.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $541.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

