Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 195 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 11,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 24.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 369.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

