Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 224 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9,259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $130,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

