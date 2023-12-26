Friedenthal Financial Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Friedenthal Financial cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $102.17.
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
