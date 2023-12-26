FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Position Lessened by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.24% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3,522.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 1,157.6% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 569,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 523,959 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

FOCT opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

