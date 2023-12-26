Fulcrum Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $483.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

