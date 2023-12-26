GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Booking by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $715,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $3,535.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,012.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,918.72 and a 1 year high of $3,564.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D'emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

