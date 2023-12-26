GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 255 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,083,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at about $212,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CGI by 583.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,064,000 after purchasing an additional 478,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,384,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,709,000 after purchasing an additional 463,776 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

NYSE GIB opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.35 and a 12-month high of $109.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

